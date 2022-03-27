Country Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1,670.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,426 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after acquiring an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562,647 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 19,089,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,953,814. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21.

