Country Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $34,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $332.73. 858,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,285. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.38 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.45. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

