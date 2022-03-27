Country Trust Bank Buys 75,455 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $108,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 21,845,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,452,547. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.