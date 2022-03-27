Country Trust Bank Acquires 137,770 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,770 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $37,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

