Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Brightworth’s 7th Largest Position

Brightworth trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.71. 1,975,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $344.10 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

