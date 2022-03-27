Cook Protocol (COOK) One Day Volume Hits $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.60 or 0.07048917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,537.88 or 1.00026553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.