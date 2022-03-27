Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NYSE CNVY opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

