ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.
Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.