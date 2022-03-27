ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

