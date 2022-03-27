Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 129.2% in March

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the February 28th total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNTX shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

