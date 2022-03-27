ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $689,440.95

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $689,440.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011679 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00246927 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

