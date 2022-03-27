Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,500 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. 1,650,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.