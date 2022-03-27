Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $271,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

