Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,947 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $167.39. 2,533,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,529. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

