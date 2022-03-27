ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 68,216 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

NYSE COP traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.50. 7,833,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,943,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

