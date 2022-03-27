CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CMPUY opened at $59.09 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.