CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Upgraded at Bryan, Garnier & Co

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPUY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CMPUY opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

