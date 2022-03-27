Comparing Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) & BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $7.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 109.3%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

1.0% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pjsc Lukoil and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 1 0 2.50 BAE Systems 2 5 3 0 2.10

Pjsc Lukoil presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,552.30%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than BAE Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 8.20% 17.60% 11.78% BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and BAE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.50 billion $15.34 0.45 BAE Systems $23.10 billion 1.36 $2.42 billion N/A N/A

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than BAE Systems.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats BAE Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

