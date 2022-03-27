Comparing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 20.24% 10.34% 1.00% TowneBank 29.85% 11.86% 1.43%

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $144.85 million 2.99 $29.32 million $2.94 9.24 TowneBank $721.41 million N/A $215.38 million $2.96 10.36

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TowneBank beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

