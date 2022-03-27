Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.10 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BVN. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BVN opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,741,000 after purchasing an additional 208,802 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,366 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,013,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

