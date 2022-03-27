Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 694,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.07. 135,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,236. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

