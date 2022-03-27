Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Community West Bancshares comprises 1.7% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.16% of Community West Bancshares worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $15.21 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

