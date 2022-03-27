Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Community Financial stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Community Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

