Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.18. Approximately 3,853,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,698,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

