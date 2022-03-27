Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITA. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930. Coliseum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

