CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0605 on Top Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $12,111.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00035788 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00111601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

