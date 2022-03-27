Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 4,060 shares of company stock valued at $88,618 over the last ninety days. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

