Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLOE opened at $10.05 on Friday. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,425,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,980,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,970,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

