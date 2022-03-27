Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,590 shares of company stock worth $50,018,513. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

