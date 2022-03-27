Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

