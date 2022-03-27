Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00.
NYSE:NET opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.