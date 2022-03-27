Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 708,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,236. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

