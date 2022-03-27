Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of DWX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. 24,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,798. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

