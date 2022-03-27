Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.35. 57,511,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,248,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.67 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.