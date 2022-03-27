Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,363,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,982,728. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

