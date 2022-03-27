City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CDEVY opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Get City Developments alerts:

About City Developments (Get Rating)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.