Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,194,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,606,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.