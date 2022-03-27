CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CITIC stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. CITIC has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

