Cim LLC Sells 794 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cim LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,765 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,721. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

