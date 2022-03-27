Cim LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 479,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,014. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

