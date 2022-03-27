Cim LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cim LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.1% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.76. 12,373,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,068,868. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

