Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $170,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

