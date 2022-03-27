Chromia (CHR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.26 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $263.55 million and $41.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00035608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00111995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

