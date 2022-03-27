Christopher Wilks Acquires 25,000 Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wilks bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,659.29).

Christopher Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Wilks bought 50,000 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($92,153.77).

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Friday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.86. The stock has a market cap of £111.74 million and a PE ratio of 20.12.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

