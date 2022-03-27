China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.04

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.59. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 13,384 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Recycling Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.