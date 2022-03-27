China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.04

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.59. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 13,384 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Recycling Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)
China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.
