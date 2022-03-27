China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.74

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $10.45. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 17,618 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

China Green Agriculture ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.