Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,266 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 13.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paysafe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Paysafe stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

