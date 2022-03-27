Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 28 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $413.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.07 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

