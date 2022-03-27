Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

General Electric stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

