Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

