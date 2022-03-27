Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

