Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $134.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

